Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shoppers in the Philippines are panic buying amid coronavirus

Shoppers in the Philippines are panic buying amid coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Shoppers in the Philippines are panic buying amid coronavirus

Shoppers in the Philippines are panic buying amid coronavirus

The upcoming lockdown in Quezon City, Phillippines, has shoppers panic buying as the warnings for coronavirus are uprising on Tuesday (March 11).

The Philippines' tally of cases has risen from 24 to 52 since Monday, and four of its five virus-related deaths were reported this week.

"[I] Spent 2 hours just fall in line for the payment," the filmer said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Costco, Others Report Virus Panic Buying

Coronavirus panic-buying has buoyed sales at Costco, as shoppers stock up on cleaning products,...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity [Video]Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity

In Quezon City, Philippines, the government declared a state of calamity on Friday (March 13) due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak and shoppers are buying supplies for preparation.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published

Why Are We Stockpiling For Coronavirus? [Video]Why Are We Stockpiling For Coronavirus?

Supermarkets have been hit with empty shelves, as fears growing over coronavirus cause shoppers to panic-buy. Essentials like toilet roll and hand wash are in short supply, despite the government..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 04:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.