Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:03s - Published Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif. 7th District) expressed his hope that President Trump is declaring a national emergency on Friday afternoon to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this