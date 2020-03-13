Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London Marathon > London Marathon postponed until October

London Marathon postponed until October

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
London Marathon postponed until October

London Marathon postponed until October

The London Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced.

The 40th edition of the race, which was due to take place on April 26, will now be held on October 4.

The decision comes after a number of other high-profile sporting events, including marathons in Paris and Boston, were called off amid ongoing concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelenHu72755540

Helen Hughes RT @SkyNewsBreak: The London Marathon, which was due to take place in April, has been postponed until October 4 due to covid-19 1 minute ago

spenmeister

SpennyRunsLondon @Race_organiser Hi, now the London marathon has been postponed until October will your marathon training event stil… https://t.co/ruJApltB4y 2 minutes ago

kadianneMonroe

Kadianne 😃 RT @RNIB: The London Marathon will be postponed until 4 October 2020. Although we are disappointed for our #TeamRNIB runners who have been… 2 minutes ago

ScalareSorpasso

John RT @petervhale: BBC Sport - Coronavirus: London Marathon postponed until October https://t.co/Oy8YsAGsUb 2 minutes ago

KloutSport

Klout Sport Coronavirus: London Marathon postponed until October https://t.co/NFkjMQZY7H 2 minutes ago

tanya_humphreys

Tanya Humphreys RT @C_Singlehurst: The 2020 Virgin London marathon has been postponed until 4th October - see below for the full statement. 2 minutes ago

EmmaJoPereira

Emma-Jo Pereira RT @savetherhino: A difficult decision today by the team at @LondonMarathon. Our rhinos are heading back to their bomas until October, and… 3 minutes ago

_MM1965_

Mitch The London Marathon has been postponed until October. This really messes up my plans because that was about when… https://t.co/zyEBbxRT3y 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.