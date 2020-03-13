Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vandal Smashes TV's in a Store

Vandal Smashes TV's in a Store

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Vandal Smashes TV's in a Store

Vandal Smashes TV's in a Store

Occurred on March 10, 2020 / Tomsk, Russia Info from Licensor: "Tomsk police detained a man who smashed several TVs with a hammer in one of the household appliances stores.

It all happened in the middle of the day in one of the DNS salons.

Why he did such an act, began to break screens with a hammer is unknown.

The video shows us how he calmly and methodically destroys it with the blows of a hammer.

A total of 11 screens were damaged.

Currently, the vandal has been detained by a police unit that has arrived.

Now he has to reimburse the cost of the damage."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.