Vandal Smashes TV's in a Store

Occurred on March 10, 2020 / Tomsk, Russia Info from Licensor: "Tomsk police detained a man who smashed several TVs with a hammer in one of the household appliances stores.

It all happened in the middle of the day in one of the DNS salons.

Why he did such an act, began to break screens with a hammer is unknown.

The video shows us how he calmly and methodically destroys it with the blows of a hammer.

A total of 11 screens were damaged.

Currently, the vandal has been detained by a police unit that has arrived.

Now he has to reimburse the cost of the damage."