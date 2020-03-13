Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Montreal Is Closing Major Public Spaces But The STM Will Still Run

The City of Montreal will close all pools, libraries, arenas, community centres, the Botanical Gardens, and so much more in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

&quot;As a result of the Quebec Government&apos;s ban on public gatherings over 250 people, the City of Montreal has made important decisions on public events and the operation of its facilities,&quot; said Mayor Valérie Plante at a press conference Thursday evening.

These Montreal closures join a growing list of events that have been cancelled.

