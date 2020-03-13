Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Butte County ask you to participate in the 2020 census

Butte County ask you to participate in the 2020 census

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Butte County ask you to participate in the 2020 census

Butte County ask you to participate in the 2020 census

One Northern California county is encouraging all residents to participate in the nationwide 2020 census.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Butte County ask you to participate in the 2020 census

Today is the first day of census 2020... and it's




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Census job fair taking place in Paradise [Video]Census job fair taking place in Paradise

Are you looking for a job? The U.S Census Bureau is hiring and Butte County needs more employees for the census.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.