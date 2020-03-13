Global  

President Trump To Declare National Emergency

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s
Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump to declare national emergency in response to coronavirus

President Trump to declare national emergency in response to coronavirusPresident Donald Trump plans to declare the national emergency Friday afternoon during a 3 p.m. news...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •MediaiteReutersReuters IndiaNewsmaxFOXNews.comThe AgeCBC.caSydney Morning HeraldBusiness Insider


Here's how Trump can end the coronavirus epidemic in just 30 days... (Hint: You won't like it, and our republic may not survive)

(Natural News) Over the last few weeks, people have been repeatedly asking me for solutions to the...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

guygreen2

guy green RT @GKeile: President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency at 3 p.m. which will give him executive powers to deal with some fu… 6 seconds ago

gopcajunlady

Mary U RT @SaraCarterDC: Trump expected to declare national emergency on coronavirus, at press conference President announced that he plans to ho… 7 seconds ago

Patrici09344079

Patricia Parker RT @hodgetwins: President Trump is going to declare Coronavirus a National Emergency today a week after the World Health Organization decla… 7 seconds ago

gajacquez

Anthony Jacquez RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump to declare a national emergency over coronavirus to speed up the response to the outbreak; news… 9 seconds ago

MvHMusic

Go Hawks RT @NBCNews: NEW: President Trump plans to declare a national emergency today to allow more direct relief for coronavirus response. https:/… 11 seconds ago

glennkaplan13

Glenn Kaplan RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: President Trump plans to declare a national emergency. #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaOutbreak https://t.co/EBlrv… 12 seconds ago

ErikaSalyani

Erika Mirna Salyani Tak Suka Bokep Porno Porn Jav https://t.co/iigs7yxhYE Here's What Trump Can Do in a Coronavirus National Emergency: WASHINGTON — President Trump’… https://t.co/PbEUyOSS18 13 seconds ago

Pbol7

PBolain RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING: President Trump will Declare a National Emergency at 3PM EST 15 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do [Video]Rep. Ami Bera: Trump Declaring a National Emergency Is the Right Thing to Do

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif. 7th District) expressed his hope that President Trump is declaring a national emergency on Friday afternoon to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:03Published

Report: Trump To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]Report: Trump To Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

President Trump will reportedly declare a national emergency.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:52Published

