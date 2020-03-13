Global  

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic
You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdnanFrier

Ethan RT @JennSchanzWXYZ: County Executive Dave Coulter has declared a state of emergency for Oakland County ⬇️ 2 hours ago

MrsSP5

Lori Smith Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter declares state of emergency amid pandemic https://t.co/FHpQvKqFTs 2 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @JennSchanzWXYZ: County Executive Dave Coulter has declared a state of emergency for Oakland County ⬇️ https://t.co/aog1HJEclE 3 hours ago

JennSchanzWXYZ

Jenn Schanz County Executive Dave Coulter has declared a state of emergency for Oakland County ⬇️ https://t.co/aog1HJEclE 3 hours ago

APWAMarty

Marty Williams RT @IngridKMedia: Happening Now: Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter says he will soon declare State of Emergency. He has also fully acti… 3 hours ago

IngridKMedia

Ingrid Kelley Happening Now: Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter says he will soon declare State of Emergency. He has also full… https://t.co/70QlvajYHQ 4 hours ago

ellenhodorek

Ellen Hodorek RT @jchambers_DN: “Oakland County and our Health Division will investigate the circumstances around this case so we understand if there are… 3 days ago

nwarikoo

Niraj Warikoo News release from Gov’s office: “Oakland County and our Health Division will investigate the circumstances around t… https://t.co/oQNvjNDVkS 3 days ago

