5 Surprising Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published 5 Surprising Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide 5 Surprising Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide Hydrogen peroxide has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and bleaching capabilities. Here are 5 other little-known uses. 1. Grout cleaner 2. Mattress cleaner 3. Cutting board cleaner 4. Sterilize toilets 5. Nourish plants 0

