Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.”

