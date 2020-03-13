New Coronavirus Cases in Mississippi and Alabama - 3/13/20

Two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in missisisppi.

// both new cases are from forrest county.

// the first case is an adult female over 65 who recently traveled to north carolina.

She has been hospitalized.

The second case is an adult male who had recently traveled to florida.// he has been at home self- isolating.

// that brings the total cases of coronavirus cases in the state to three.

// alabama is also reporting its first case.

// governor kay ivey says the case was found in montgomery.

// final verification of the virus will be done with the center for disease