New Coronavirus Cases in Mississippi and Alabama - 3/13/20

Two new positive cases for the coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi, both in Forrest County.

Alabama is also reporting its first case.

0
Two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in missisisppi.

// both new cases are from forrest county.

// the first case is an adult female over 65 who recently traveled to north carolina.

She has been hospitalized.

The second case is an adult male who had recently traveled to florida.// he has been at home self- isolating.

// that brings the total cases of coronavirus cases in the state to three.

// alabama is also reporting its first case.

// governor kay ivey says the case was found in montgomery.

// final verification of the virus will be done with the center for disease




Sherrihherndon

Sherri Herndon Governor returning from Spain as coronavirus cases rise in Mississippi https://t.co/023HfK2sR9 #Mississippi REALLY behind! #tatereeves #MIA 1 hour ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News MORE CASES: Five more people have tested positive for #coronavirus in #Mississippi, including two in the Hattiesbur… https://t.co/mgyBAQw54Q 6 hours ago

CLcchase

@LCChase RT @Shannen_Bazzi: It doesn't seem like a coincidence that five of the poorest US states (Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia, Ne… 6 hours ago

GmoTriguero

Guillermo Triguero https://t.co/RN39eGUsf9 Montana, Wyoming and Idaho have low cases because people are in relation too far one from a… https://t.co/9K1CTtXxhW 10 hours ago

belligerentNuck

Matt in Vancouver RT @MomsOopsBaby: No cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi or Alabama. You know those places suck when a disease doesn’t e… 15 hours ago

screamingdols

ashley 🎗 Update : there are now 4 cases of Coronavirus in Mississippi. And 1 in Alabama. 16 hours ago

sportsfan3732

sportsfan RT @JoelYoungTV: BREAKING: Mississippi now has four coronavirus cases. https://t.co/b9roNSnnLG 17 hours ago

TheMagalorian

The Magalorian RT @Dory45646308: My state. Unsure of the location of the 4th, but the others are in South Mississippi. Mississippi now has four coronavi… 17 hours ago


