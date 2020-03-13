Global  

Interview with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

We talk about the latest information on Coronavirus and the Indiana Department of Health preparations

Joined by i'm joined by indiana lt.

Gov.

Suzanne crouch... thank you for being here.

In the span of a week we went from 1 covid-19 / coronavirus case in indiana to now at least 12... how worried should hoosiers be about what the world health organization is now calling a pandemic?

- let's talk about test kits... president donald trump and vice president and former indiana governor mike pence have said anyone who needs a coronavirus test will get one... but in vigo county for example there are no test kits.

Why is that?

Possible follow ups... what is the delay?

What is the process like to get tested?

How long does it take?

What if a person says they have symptoms but they haven't traveled recently and don't know of any contact with a positive patient?

When can we expect communities across the state will have test kits on site?

- basketball is huge in indiana.

We have now seen the cancelation of professional and collegiate games.

Do we have a sense of how this will impact the state and private business?

Is anything being done to mitigate those losses?

- governor eric holcomb recently announced restrictions on non essential public gatherings capping attendance at 250 people?

Where does that guidance come from and why is it 250 as opposed to 200, 300 or any other number?

Topping headlines this




