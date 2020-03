Coronavirus: The Facts pt 3 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:08s - Published Coronavirus: The Facts pt 3 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus: The Facts pt 3 [MUSIC]THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONSAYS CORONAVIRUS CAN BECLASSIFIED AS A PANDEMIC.WHAT IS A PANDEMIC?WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR SOMETHINGLIKE CORONAVIRUS?ANNIE TAYLOR IS TAKING A LOOK ATTHE DEBATE.WHEN PEOPLE THINK OF PANDEMICS,THEY MIGHT THINK OF ADISEASE.BUT IT TURNS OUT PANDEMICS HAVENOTHING TO DO WITH SEVERITY ANDEVERYTHING TO DO WITH LOCATION.BY DEFINITION, A PANDEMIC IS THEGLOBAL SPREAD OF A DISEASE THATIMPACTS A LARGE NUMBER OFPEOPLE.THINK OFING ATTHE TOP OF A THREE-TIER SYSTEMOUTBREAKS ARE AT THE BASE.THEY HAPPEN WHEN CASES OF ADISEASE SUDDENLY SURGE PASTEXPECTATIONS.THE FLU IS AN EXAMPLE OF ANOUTBREAK DOCTORS EXPECT TO SEEEVERY YEAR.ON THE SECOND LEVEL: EPIDETHEY HAPPEN WHEN THE DISEASEINVOLVED IN THE OUTBREAK SPREADSQUICKLY TO A LOT OF PEOPLE IN ASHORT PERIOD OFTHEY CAN BE LOCAL OR REGIONAL.YOU’LL FIND PANDEMICS ON THETHIRD TIER.THEY’RE BASICALLY EPIDEMICS BUTON A GLOBAL LEVEL.THAT TYPICAL MOREINFECTIONS AND MORE DEATHS.OFTEN THE RESULTOF A NEW VIRUS OR NEW STRAIN OFVIRUS...ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATION FORPROFESSIONALS IN INFECTIONCONTROL AND EPIDEMIOLOGY.IT SAYS NEW DISEASES SPREAD FASTBECAUSE PEOPLE DON’T HAVETHEY ALSO OFTEN CAUSEDISRUPTION, ECLE,AND GENERALSO, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FORCOVID19?THERE’S NO SPECIFIC IN THAT TRIGPANDEMIC DESIGNATION.AND U-S LEADERS RECENTLY SAIDTHE WORD IS LARGELY UP TOINTERPRETATION.FOR THAT REASON, DIFFERENTHEALTH ORGANIZ DECLARECOVID19 A PANDEMIC AT DIFFERENTETIMES.CAN HELP GET TWITH FINDING - AND FUNDING - ASOLUTION.SO MANY OF THE THINGS THAT WEBUY COME FROM OUTSIDE THE UNITEDSTATES.SO, YOU MAY BE WONDERING IF YOURPRODUCTS AND PACKAGES ARE SAFEFROM CORONAVIRUS.CORONVIRUS CAN STAY ON SURFACESFOR A FEW HOURS OR UP TO SEVERALDAYS DEPENDISURFACE.BUT THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION SAYS IT'S VERYUNLIKELY THE VIRUS WILL STAY ONA PACKAGE AFTER IT’S BEEN MOVEDAND EXPOSED TO DIFFERENTCONDITIONS AND TEMPERATURES.HEALTH EXPERTS ALSO TELL US THEPOSSIBILITY OF AN INFECTEDPERSON CONTAMINATING PRODUCTSYOU'RE GETTING IS LOW.IF YOU STILL THINK SOMETHING MAYBE CONTAMINATED, THE WORLDHEALTH ORGANIZATION RECOMMENDSUSING A NIT.AFTER THAT, YOU SHOULD WASH YOURHANDS OR CLEAN THEM WITH ANALCOHOL-BASED SANITIZER.EXPERTS SAY SIMPLE THINGS LIKEWASHING YOUR HANDS CAN HELP KEEPPEOPLE HEALTHY.NEXT, THE VISUAL YOU WON'T WANTTO MISS.NSMAKE PEOPLE RETHINK HOW THEY





