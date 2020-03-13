Tiny homes making a big impact in the Wabash Valley

Wall..

Members of the community are building "tiny houses" for the homeless.

'mental health america" of west central indiana..

And "indiana state university" are partnering up to make the project happen.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning.

She's at the corner of "14th and chase" in terre haute she explains how these tiny homes are making a big impact.

The space im standing in is an empty lot right now... but with the help from the community..

There could be a place for someone to call home in no time.

Take a look at this... here are some of the renderings of the "tiny" homes.

The home will be roughly "236" squared feet.

The goal is to build eight to twelve homes.

And if successful..

There could be "two houses" built a year..

"1 per semester."

It will include windows..

To improve mood..

Bike racks..

Since many of the tentants don't have cars..

And it will be fully furnished.

Jessica brown, the director of development says it's more than new homes..

It's also a second chance for those who were once on the streets.

"they are succeeding and the community believes in them and wants to continue on their journey and their success by graduating them from the streets to an apartment to a home which is totally community support.

" these homes are only open to those who have worked with programs like liberty house and you-nity house.

For more information on how to get involved with building... visit our website, that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com.

Reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news