Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity

Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity

Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity

In Quezon City, Philippines, the government declared a state of calamity on Friday (March 13) due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak and shoppers are buying supplies for preparation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity

In Quezon City, Philippines, the government declared a state of calamity on Friday (March 13) due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak and shoppers are buying supplies for preparation.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.