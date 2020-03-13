Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity In Quezon City, Philippines, the government declared a state of calamity on Friday (March 13) due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak and shoppers are buying supplies for preparation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philippine shoppers panic shop after their government declared a state of calamity In Quezon City, Philippines, the government declared a state of calamity on Friday (March 13) due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak and shoppers are buying supplies for preparation.





You Might Like

Tweets about this