Gloria Gaynor sings "I Will Survive" while washing her hands

Gloria Gaynor sings “I Will Survive” while washing her hands

Gloria Gaynor sings “I Will Survive” while washing her hands

Gloria Gaynor sings her hit “I Will Survive” when washing her hands for 20 seconds!

