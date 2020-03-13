Global  

Superintendent Kathy Hoffman sits down with Nick Ciletti to talk about school closures amid coronavirus concerns in Arizona.

Chicago Teachers Union calls for school closures amid coronavirus outbreak


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •Reuters


China's iPad Stocks Dwindling as Kids Switch to E-Learning Amid Coronavirus-Related School Closures

iPad stocks are reportedly running low in China because parents are buying them to help with...
MacRumours.com - Published


mtlnguyen

Mary Nguyen Barry RT @bmckib: Senator @PattyMurray has introduced legislation to help students in #highered deal with #COVID19 disruption, including $1.2B in… 3 minutes ago

gmphap1

Matthew Henry RT @ChildCareAware: As schools and child care close due to #coronavirus, parents are turning to their local CCR&Rs to find alternative solu… 4 minutes ago

fink_kaye

Kaye Fink RT @EduBenM: This @PattyMurray bill is an important blend of immediate help to students (emergency grants) while thinking ahead to the tech… 7 minutes ago

joshuarhett

Joshua Rhett Miller The closures, effective Monday, were announced in a joint statement released by the school districts, which serve m… https://t.co/kJbHKWC2s3 7 minutes ago

ReadEatWriteRun

M-anyway RT @MichaelReports: Some good news tonight amid all the coronavirus closures. Seattle, Tacoma and Everett Public Schools will be ready with… 15 minutes ago

xjennaayG

💜 RT @10News: San Diego Unified is closing all of its schools effective March 16 amid coronavirus pandemic; district plans to reopen April 6… 15 minutes ago

CrazyApparently

Vee RT @CBSDFW: SCHOOL CLOSURES: Here are a list of school districts and colleges in North Texas that have closed their doors for the immediate… 17 minutes ago

LolaaLaines

Johnae Jones 💋 RT @wsvn: FREE STORAGE -- U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to college students affected by school closures amid coronavirus… 17 minutes ago


Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus [Video]Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Panic has hit the stores in Nord, France on Friday (March 13) as French PM Emmanuel Macron announced school closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Long, long lines of consumers gather to buy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published

Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Close For 14 Days [Video]Coronavirus Closures: Several Mass. School Systems Close For 14 Days

WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:55Published

