Major Sports League Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus Fears

Major Sports League Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus Fears

Major Sports League Suspending Season Due to Coronavirus Fears

Almost all major sports leagues have taken steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA suspended its season along with the NHL.

Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days.

Major League Baseball expected to suspend operations due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball on Thursday was expected to become the latest major professional sports league...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •News24Just Jared


Flyers sidelined by coronavirus, joining Sixers and Union in pro sports shutdown

The National Hockey League has suspended its season effectively immediately in response to the...
bizjournals - Published


Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown [Video]Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one Bay Area battle that will go on; the Oakland Panthers inaugural Indoor Football..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:13Published

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season [Video]MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

