Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Considering Limited Seating Inside Stores Due to Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is considering offering limited seating in its stores or only keeping its drive-thru open due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson also said the company is considering closing all of its stores temporarily.

