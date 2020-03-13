Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15)

Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15)

Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15)

Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns 87 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the Supreme Court associate justice.

1.

Ginsburg was the second woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court.

2.

She is nicknamed the “Notorious R.B.G.” 3.

Ginsburg was one of nine women in her Harvard Law class of 500.

4.

Her favorite justice is Justice Marshall Francis.

5.

She is known for being a “great dissenter” and wearing political collars with her robe.

Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuminareCoach

Ruth Simone Happy Birthday, #RBG! You shine light strong enough for us to to survive & thrive through this pandemic. To honor… https://t.co/5ELyLf2nOx 4 hours ago

agdownie6

Andrew Downie Happy birthday to Andrew Jackson 1767 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933. I am sure that the irony of these 2 sharing the… https://t.co/WJsyyWEafu 5 hours ago

dawndaledoxidoc

Dawn 🆘 Wish Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a happy birthday! #RBG is a National treasure. https://t.co/KYiWusIaDm 6 hours ago

MerlenesMemos

Merlene Truth Ruth - Merlene's Memos and More https://t.co/xN8fCCyl2h via @ArtPal Happy 87th Birthday to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 8 hours ago

carpediemvoice

Leslie Sheridan SIGN BEFORE TOMORROW: RUTH BADER GINSBERG'S BIRTHDAY: https://t.co/WQB6Ze0Uf4 8 hours ago

BeattyStockman

Patricia Stockman-Beatty Detente Banker Wish Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a happy birthday! https://t.co/UAAPyqgGJQ 9 hours ago

AceInterviewCom

Ace Your Interview Happy 87th Birthday (March 15) to Ruth Bader Ginsburg from https://t.co/KDjs8I87CF! RBG, you have been a BIG inspi… https://t.co/0Gl6CstIgR 1 day ago

BetteAStevens

Bette A. Stevens Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice! https://t.co/3P5lhiHAYq via @ContactDaal 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.