Brad Makes a Master Stock

Bon Appétit’s Brad Leone is back for episode 65 of It’s Alive, and this time he’s making his “master stock.” The perfect base for your broths, sauces, or just to drink as a hearty morning elixir.

Join Brad as we learn about ham hocks, misophonia, and the correct way to spell Scorsese, which is Scorsese, and not how it was hastily spelled in the video.

Sorry, Marty.

It’s what it is.