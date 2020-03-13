Global  

Pete Buttigieg Takes Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience | THR News

Pete Buttigieg Takes Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience | THR News

Pete Buttigieg Takes Over 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Without Live Audience | THR News

The mayor took over for Kimmel Thursday night as he stepped into hosting shoes where he addressed coronavirus concerns and reflected on ending his presidential run.

