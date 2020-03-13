Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15)

Happy Birthday,
Ruth Bader Ginsburg!
Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns
87 years old today.
Here are five fun
facts about the
Supreme Court
associate justice.
1.
Ginsburg was the second woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court.
2.
She is nicknamed
the “Notorious R.B.G.” 3.
Ginsburg was one
of nine women in her
Harvard Law class of 500.
4.
Her favorite justice is
Justice Marshall Francis.
5.
She is known for
being a “great dissenter”
and wearing political
collars with her robe.
Happy Birthday,
Ruth Bader Ginsburg!