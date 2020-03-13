Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15) 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! (Sunday, March 15) Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Joan Ruth Bader Ginsburg turns 87 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the Supreme Court associate justice. 1. Ginsburg was the second woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court. 2. She is nicknamed the “Notorious R.B.G.” 3. Ginsburg was one of nine women in her Harvard Law class of 500. 4. Her favorite justice is Justice Marshall Francis. 5. She is known for being a “great dissenter” and wearing political collars with her robe. Happy Birthday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg!