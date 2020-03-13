Global  

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September On March 13, local and state officials in Massachusetts announced that the Boston Marathon would not be run in April.

The marathon will instead be moved to September 14, marking a first in the race’s 124-year history.

The decision is due to the rising threat of COVID-19 exposure in the United States.

The annual marathon brings around one million people from across the country to Boston each spring.

The shift to September is being made in the hopes of blunting the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Mayor Marty Walsh, the decision to postpone, rather than limit racers and attendees, was necessary to keep the event “inclusive” to all.

Marty Walsh, via ‘Boston Herald' Walsh is confident that the new date will not phase the city of Boston, saying the state is on “the first leg” of the race against the virus.

Marty Walsh, via ‘Boston Herald’

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Marathon postponed to September [Video]Boston Marathon postponed to September

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mayor Marty Walsh said on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

Mayor Marty Walsh Announced Postponement Of Boston Marathon [Video]Mayor Marty Walsh Announced Postponement Of Boston Marathon

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the Boston Marathon will be postponed until September.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:19Published

