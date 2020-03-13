Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor Cranley, faith leaders discuss how congregations are handling COVID-19

Mayor Cranley, faith leaders discuss how congregations are handling COVID-19

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 25:42s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Cranley, faith leaders discuss how congregations are handling COVID-19

Mayor Cranley, faith leaders discuss how congregations are handling COVID-19

Mayor John Cranley and several faith leaders held a news conference Friday about how congregations are responding to COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdamTM24

GRQuake084 #DoomEternal RT @WCPO: Mayor @JohnCranley will hold a press conference with faith leaders about how congregations are responding to COVID-19. You can wa… 1 hour ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 Some faith leaders are encouraging people to stay home and worship in an alternative way amid positive COVID-19 cas… https://t.co/maTRtH60y9 2 hours ago

SeslerAnne

Anne Sesler .@JohnCranley press conference live on @wcpo https://t.co/ojYwvoTQTf 2 hours ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV RT @ChristianWKRC12: We're just a few minutes away from a news conference with Mayor Cranley and local faith leaders regarding the coronavi… 3 hours ago

ChristianWKRC12

Christian Hauser We're just a few minutes away from a news conference with Mayor Cranley and local faith leaders regarding the coron… https://t.co/eRZczlTdax 3 hours ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 Mayor @JohnCranley will hold a press conference with faith leaders about how congregations are responding to COVID-… https://t.co/emnUxQGRRq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.