Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, vehicles and goods.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns: Fort Lauderdale Declares State Of Emergency

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMENAFN.combizjournals


State basketball, hockey will not be derailed by Gov. Polis’ emergency declaration, CHSAA says

This week's CHSAA state hockey and basketball championships will move along as scheduled, the...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NaijameritNG

Naijamerit Yes Spain declares state of emergency after new 1,063 coronavirus cases and 53 deaths in a day https://t.co/vVRaCZLj7z 19 seconds ago

repeal93a

Varun RT @coronavirus911: 【Spain🇪🇸】Spain declares state of emergency 6 minutes ago

DrRevo

Dr S Chapler MD Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus @AJENews https://t.co/5fWCX9mjW7 9 minutes ago

road24ever16

sgirl01 RT @gmanews: Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/T8YBzO2yB7 15 minutes ago

allygirlroy

Allison Roy RT @DanielClow6: Ibiza, Benidorm and Majorca close ALL clubs and pubs in coronavirus lockdown as Spain declares state of emergency. Meanwhi… 16 minutes ago

BaixSegura_es

parigote expatriée ®1524 Spain declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases hit 4,209 https://t.co/TOjMqUaU30 via @CGTN Africa 18 minutes ago

DarkHorse1618

DARK HORSE RT @lindaguaman: Coronavirus live news: Brazil president Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive, and Spain declares state of emergency https:/… 19 minutes ago

AbdelazizJul

del RT @BetteMidler: Coronavirus live news: Brazil president Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive, and Spain declares state of emergency https:/… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak [Video]UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.