Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities.

On Thursday, March 12, several schools, including universities McGill and Concordia, along with the Montreal school board CSDM and the EMSB announced they would be closed on Friday, March 13 in order to discuss and decide how to move forward under new recommendations from the government in response to the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks

Most school boards in Quebec - including all the boards on the island of Montreal - had already...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jsabo60

Joey Sabo RT @UBishops: The Government of Quebec announced today that all schools, CÉGEPs and universities will be closed for 2 weeks as a precaution… 24 seconds ago

AtlanticCory

CoryPorter® RT @CTVMontreal: BREAKING - COVID-19: Quebec to close all schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks https://t.co/vmcQMML69Y h… 6 minutes ago

gmnewlook

Marty C Photography 🚆🚇🚉🚍✈📷🇨🇦 @JeriLRyan Too bad your president doesn't take this seriously like our provincial premier here in Quebec. Over 24 h… https://t.co/xdwRH4Ffna 35 minutes ago

PhilipAuthier

Philip Authier Coronavirus: Legault appeals for solidarity and calm as Quebec closes schools,daycares https://t.co/HclU1JuaVl 35 minutes ago

bjp888

Brian J. Perdue RT @CTVNews: COVID-19: Quebec to close all schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks https://t.co/QoUi2Y4ZAl 47 minutes ago

UBishops

Bishop's University RT @BishopsLibrary: The LLC will close at midnight tonight (Friday, March 13th) for 2 weeks. The Gov. of Quebec has announced that all dayc… 1 hour ago

wapimaskwa69

Kevin Carter #COVID19: Quebec to close all daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities for at least two weeks #ConoravirusCanada https://t.co/qbSOtylmqR 1 hour ago

QAIStweets

QAIS RT @WICMtl: The Quebec government announced today that all schools in Quebec will be closed for a period of two weeks as a precaution again… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles Schools To Close 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Los Angeles Schools To Close 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

School officials made the decision due in part to the lack of testing for COVID-19. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Colorado’s largest school district is canceling classes for three weeks in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.