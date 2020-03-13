All Schools, CÉGEPs & Universities In Quebec Are Closing For 2 Weeks Due To COVID-19

The Ministry of Education has just made the decision to extend Quebec school closures across the entire province for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, in an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This closure will affect all elementary and high schools, CÉGEPs, and universities.

On Thursday, March 12, several schools, including universities McGill and Concordia, along with the Montreal school board CSDM and the EMSB announced they would be closed on Friday, March 13 in order to discuss and decide how to move forward under new recommendations from the government in response to the coronavirus.