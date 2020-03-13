Global  

The STM Is Asking People To Try To Avoid Peak Metro Hours During COVID-19 Outbreak (Video)

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
At a press conference Friday, the STM clarified its prevention procedures in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak in Montreal.

The transit company is asking bus and metro riders to try to organize their work schedules &quot;to allow trips to take place outside of peak hours.&quot; The news comes after the government of Quebec banned indoor public gatherings of more than 250 people.

