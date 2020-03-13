Global  

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

The airline has not provided information regarding recent flights or the condition of any crews that worked with the infected pilot.

