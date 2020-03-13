Global  

Coronavirus Hits Hollywood

Coronavirus Hits Hollywood

Coronavirus Hits Hollywood

Cheddar's Alyssa Julya Smith on how Hollywood is being impacted by the coronavirus.

Many television production companies have halted production, including ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

On the big screen, Marvel and Disney have halted production of the movie "Shang-Chi" after news of director Destin Daniel Cretton being told to self-isolate.

