Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one Bay Area battle that will go on; the Oakland Panthers inaugural Indoor Football League game against the visiting Iowa Barnstormers in an empty Oakland Arena Saturday.

(3/12/20)

