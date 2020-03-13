Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one Bay Area battle that will go on; the Oakland Panthers inaugural Indoor Football League game against the visiting Iowa Barnstormers in an empty Oakland Arena Saturday.



