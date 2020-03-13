Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This TikTok star is the spitting-image of Scarlett Johansson

This TikTok star is the spitting-image of Scarlett Johansson

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
This TikTok star is the spitting-image of Scarlett Johansson
This young woman looks just like ScarJo and we can’t stop staring
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson is here with Natasha Romanoff's backstory, and it’s intriguing AF

In the trailer, apart from Scarlett Johansson, we get the glimpse the other star cast which includes...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson [Video]

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson

Lucy Movie (2014) - Clip with Scarlett Johansson - Plot synopsis: A woman, accidentally caught in a dark deal, turns the tables on her captors and transforms into a merciless warrior evolved beyond..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:29Published
Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time [Video]

Scarlett Johansson feels Black Widow is being released at the right time

Scarlett Johansson believes that 'Black Widow' is being released at the right time because of the increased presence of female heroes on screen.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.