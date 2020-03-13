Mayor Jackson gives update on coronavirus

Mayor Jackson spoke Friday about the City of Cleveland's response to coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Fort Lauderdale Update On Coronavirus Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis gives update on coronavirus actions. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 08:34Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large events in New York State, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from Midtown on the impact. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:21Published 11 hours ago