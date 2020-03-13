Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that he had no symptoms of coronavirus, after his wife, Sophie, became infected with the disease.

(SOUND BITE) (English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "Sophie's symptoms remain mild but we are following medical advice and taking every precaution.

She will remain in isolation for the time being... This means that, upon my doctor's recommendation, I will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

I want to be clear, I have no symptoms and I'm feeling good.

And technology allows me to work from home.

Of course, it's an inconvenience and somewhat frustrating.

We are all social beings, after all.

But we have to do this because we have to protect our neighbors and our friends, especially our more vulnerable seniors and people with pre-existing conditions." Trudeau held the unprecedented outdoor press conference in front of his Ottawa residence, where he will spend 14 days with his wife and three children.

He also announced that Canada will dramatically ramp up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising "significant" financial aid for Canadians.

(SOUND BITE) (English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "No one should have to worry about paying rent, buying groceries or additional childcare because of COVID-19.

We will help Canadians financially."