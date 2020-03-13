Global  

These wireless bluetooth headphones can replace your high end earbuds

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Get highly accurate sound with superior clarity.

These noise-cancelling microphones eliminate background commotion and enhance voice pick-up.

Even when walking in a crowded or loud area, your voice sounds ultra-clear when talking.

A single charge gives you 7 hours of music and a charging case will make it 28 hours.

These earbuds are water-resistant and provide a very stable connection for skip-free music thanks to its bluetooth technology.

Liberty Air's in-ear design lets you customize the fit of the earbuds.

Simple touch commands allow you to play, pause, and skip music.

In addition to a user manual, you will also receive a 60 cm micro USB cable and 18-month warranty

