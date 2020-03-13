Psychology of the coronavirus outbreak 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:38s - Published Psychology of the coronavirus outbreak Dr. Caroline Carney, the chief medical officer for Magellan Rx Management, talks to ABC15 about the anxiety surrounding coronavirus and how to speak to your children about their fears. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mental health expert explains psychology behind coronavirus fear



Since the spike in coronavirus, more people have turned to stocking up on food and supplies. Mental health experts say fear can be a natural instinct when it comes to viral outbreaks, but it's.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago