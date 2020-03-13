Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was seemingly suffering from a drug overdose.

Andrew Gillum, via 'Miami Herald' Andrew Gillum, via 'Miami Herald' Andrew Gillum, via 'Miami Herald' According to the 'Miami Herald,' police were responding to a call of paramedics treating a 30-year-old man for an apparent heart attack.

Upon their arrival, they discovered three plastic bags of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.

Officials claim Gillum was not arrested at the time, but he was too intoxicated to answer questions from police.