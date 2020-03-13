Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency

Watch: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency
President Trump held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump set to declare coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. What does that mean?

Trump is expected to make an emergency declaration on coronavirus days after the World Health...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comRTTNewsMediaiteReutersReuters IndiaNewsmaxFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald


Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comRTTNewsOilPrice.comMediaiteReutersReuters IndiaNewsmaxFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

leretdhumanbean

leret RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: President Trump officially declares a national emergency over coronavirus. https://t.co/FIAmzRAAku https://t.co/83wJ… 8 minutes ago

royaleight

Rosemary RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Trump Officially Declares National Emergency (‘Two Very Big Words’) to Combat Coronavirus https://t.co/tXDfBrAes9 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan [Video]Watch: President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus, Unveils Plan

In an address to the nation Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 08:51Published

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.