Wrestler Chris Benoit’s Heartbreaking Final Days Examined in REELZ Documentary

Lingering questions.

Late Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit’s life came to a shocking end in 2007 when he killed his wife and 7-year-old son at their Georgia home before hanging himself in a devastating scene that shocked the world.

[caption id="attachment_1002193600" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Shutterstock[/caption] In the years since, friends, family and fans — including Benoit’s trainer, Les Thatcher — have questioned what really happened that night and the days leading up to it.

“There’s only three people that actually know what happened that weekend and they’re gone,” Thatcher says in the new REELZ documentary, Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Chris Benoit.

Set to air Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m.

ET, the special profiles the WWE champ’s murder-suicide and aims to clarify just what led to his horrific ending.

Benoit was a WWE superstar at the time of his death.

Known to fans as “The Canadian Crippler,” he was one of the best technical wrestlers of his generation and, at 40, was still drawing huge audiences — despite speculation his career was spiraling downward.

As the full extent of Benoit’s acts emerge, investigators including autopsy lead investigator, Dr. Michael Hunter, still search for motives.

To learn what caused Benoit’s downward spiral, tune in to Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Chris Benoit on REELZ.

