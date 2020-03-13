Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday

Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 36:54s - Published < > Embed
Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday
Tulsa Health, County, City Officials Provide Coronavirus Update Friday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ken_ragsdale

Ken Ragsdale RT @KTULNews: LIVE | The Tulsa Health Department, City of Tulsa and Tulsa County officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 response… 5 hours ago

BeeNewsDaily

BeeNewsDaily RT @BeeNewsDaily: #Oklahoma listen to your update a lot the #Coranovirus. The Tulsa Health Department, City of Tulsa and Tulsa County off… 5 hours ago

BeeNewsDaily

BeeNewsDaily #Oklahoma listen to your update a lot the #Coranovirus. The Tulsa Health Department, City of Tulsa and Tulsa Coun… https://t.co/GaPWMCZZQm 5 hours ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 LIVE | The Tulsa Health Department, City of Tulsa and Tulsa County officials are providing an update on the COVID-1… https://t.co/MyMFN6TOJv 5 hours ago

JenniferWTH

Jennifer WTH RT @KJRH2HD: #HappeningToday Tulsa Health, County, City to Provide Coronavirus Update Today #2WorksForYou https://t.co/OVSdUbNCOZ https://t… 8 hours ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You #HappeningToday Tulsa Health, County, City to Provide Coronavirus Update Today #2WorksForYou https://t.co/OVSdUbNCOZ https://t.co/ge8IhtS1Yg 8 hours ago

CaytonMyers

Nancy Cayton Myers RT @RWJF: 🎉These communities are one step closer to the @RWJF Culture of Health Prize. Addison, Illinois Alamosa County, Colorado Chickalo… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in MI: 16 cases total, locations identified in Oakland County, impact on hospitals and a new faster test [Video]Coronavirus in MI: 16 cases total, locations identified in Oakland County, impact on hospitals and a new faster test

Michigan now has 16 cases of the coronavirus. Three of the cases are in Oakland County. Health officials have released places, dates and times “out of an abundance of caution”. And is urging anyone..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:58Published

Howard County Takes Steps To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Howard County Takes Steps To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus

Howard County officials discussed their plans Friday to slow the coronavirus spread in the county.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.