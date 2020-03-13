Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

Donald Trump, via ‘NBC News’ Trump said that his emergency declaration will “open up access” to up to $50 billion in federal aid.

Donald Trump, via 'Newsweek' He also ordered every state to set up emergency operation centers in the hopes of helping stem the virus.

The coronavirus has affected nearly every aspect of public life.

Many workplaces have transitioned to remote work, large gatherings are being canceled and schools are choosing to move to online classes.

The U.S. currently has at least 1,872 positive cases of COVID-19, with at least 41 confirmed deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Trump to declare national emergency as worldwide virus deaths pass 5000

US President Donald Trump is preparing to declare a national emergency to fight the coronavirus...
The Age - Published Also reported by •ReutersCambridge NewsCNABusiness InsiderEurasia ReviewNewsyJust Jared


BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Set to Declare National Emergency

President Donald Trump is set to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, according to a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •ReutersCambridge NewsCNAEurasia ReviewSBSNewsyJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReallyBob

Bob Coches RT @ReallyBob: Donald Trump Declares National Day of Prayer Amid Coronavirus Battle https://t.co/P5o0r8qT5a 2 seconds ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times US President @realDonaldTrump declares national emergency over #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/PqYq13P3CF https://t.co/QfkxEKSBAI 7 seconds ago

Bolanalytics

Bolanalytics RT @BBCBreaking: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/OG1h… 16 seconds ago

ReallyBob

Bob Coches Donald Trump Declares National Day of Prayer Amid Coronavirus Battle https://t.co/P5o0r8qT5a 16 seconds ago

Globalnewscom1

James Penney Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/bbK20KfUiu 19 seconds ago

guevaraspencer

Sasa Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency #Coronavirus https://t.co/3rC3p57wM0 25 seconds ago

sokratus69

Юрий Почекунин RT @Newsweek: Donald Trump declares Sunday National Day of Prayer: "We are a country that has looked to God in times like these" https://t.… 29 seconds ago

SharaRaissa

Raissa Habiba Raissa's Blog - Best of Sports, Culture, and Entertainment : Donald Trump declares national emergency over coro... https://t.co/IhI5HNoAKI 48 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

The announcement lets the White House temporarily waive a number of regulations in an attempt to broaden access to medical care.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Trump declares national emergency [Video]Trump declares national emergency

Trump declares national emergency

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.