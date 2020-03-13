Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York

Global  

Chili, NY: Panic buying of toilet paper hits upstate NY.

Stopped at Wegmans supermarket and found empty shelves of toilet paper.

What is wrong with people?

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iggy Azalea: Panic buying is 'stupid' [Video]Iggy Azalea: Panic buying is 'stupid'

Iggy Azalea thinks her mother's panic buying amid the coronavirus crisis is "stupid". The 29-year-old star has taken to Twitter to urge her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published

UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic [Video]UK shoppers strip shelves of toilet paper & pasta as WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Footage shot on Wednesday (March 11) in a branch of supermarket chain Asda in Charlton, south-east London, shows shelves stripped of toilet paper & pasta following panic buying over coronavirus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

