Trump Declares National Emergency

Trump Declares National Emergency

Trump Declares National Emergency

President Donald Trump declares a national emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch•bizjournals•OilPrice.com•Mediaite•Reuters•Reuters India•Newsmax•FOXNews.com•New Zealand Herald•CTV News•SeattlePI.com


Wall Street pares gains as report says Trump to declare national emergency

U.S. stock indexes erased early gains to trade just above 1% shortly after a report said President...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Newsmax•New Zealand Herald•CTV News



hendrik_hilton

Tonny Babe RT @euronews: BREAKING: President Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus. https://t.co/Wqva8iczJ3 2 seconds ago

Bflo_Gal1

BfloGal RT @RonWaxman: @chrislhayes Listening to Trump speak as he declares a National Emergency over #coronavirus, all I can think is that Rex Til… 2 seconds ago

Edoardoc24595

Edoardo Carraro RT @lemasabachthani: TRUMP DECLARES NATIONAL EMERGENCY OVER CORONAVIRUS 3 seconds ago

THESKY973DOTCOM

THESKY973DOTCOM Trump declares coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, frees up $50 billion in federal funding. Market responds… https://t.co/UJu1ikkLLO 3 seconds ago

Harperk1Kevin

LoyalLeedsFan RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Sound half dead during Rose Garden address - Declares a National Emergency - "Two very big… 3 seconds ago

PNCGuam

Pacific News Center President Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus crisis https://t.co/cDqIY8OVYT via @PNC News First 3 seconds ago

brownberry1717

Amy B #resist 🌊🌊🌊 RT @politico: “I want to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines we have issued by CDC and these common sense measures,” Trump told Ame… 4 seconds ago

chiyan359

💵 N 🅰️ N ❗️ 📱🎉🔝 RT @business: WATCH: Donald Trump declares a national emergency on coronavirus. Follow our live blog ➡️https://t.co/zvuJtoAAyB https://t.c… 4 seconds ago


Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared [Video]Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday's session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the..

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

