How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Quarantine With more than 1,800 confirmed cases in the U.S., many people are beginning to consider social distancing or self-quarantines.

Here are a few measures to help prepare for and prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing or self-quarantine Get a flu shot Stock up on necessities Get a better work-from-home set up Change your routine

