Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Special Report: President Donald Trump Declares National Emergency

Special Report: President Donald Trump Declares National Emergency

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 18:37s - Published < > Embed
Special Report: President Donald Trump Declares National Emergency

Special Report: President Donald Trump Declares National Emergency

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and outlined new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street rebound loses steam on report Trump to declare emergency

A rebound on Wall Street on Friday fizzled out following reports that President Donald Trump was set...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerMediaite


Trump to declare emergency as coronavirus chaos spreads

U.S. President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Cambridge NewsEurasia ReviewJust JaredNew Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iTomHarness

🇺🇸Tom Harness🇺🇸 RT @WPSDLocal6: President Donald Trump says he will waive interest on federally owned student loans to help ease the financial impact of th… 3 minutes ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 President Donald Trump says he will waive interest on federally owned student loans to help ease the financial impa… https://t.co/b4yCrQnQNq 2 hours ago

politicswatch15

Hard Copy Politics RT @ABC: .@ABC News SPECIAL REPORT: President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office on the novel coronavirus. https://t.co… 2 hours ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 BREAKING UPDATE: President Donald Trump has announced a public-private partnership to increase national coronavirus… https://t.co/RiKxShpcP8 3 hours ago

tyronenumberone

ultan thomas blee RT @WPSDLocal6: WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to free up tens of billions of federal dollars to comb… 3 hours ago

WPSDLocal6

WPSD Local 6 WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to free up tens of billions of federal dollars… https://t.co/XBF5FfnZep 3 hours ago

gregorytheleast

Gregory Special Report: Trump holds news conference on coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/DiTKszfPaD via @YouTube U.S. Presi… https://t.co/s6Zs3WkiTo 3 hours ago

MaurerMartha

Martha Maurer RT @KTAR923: President Donald Trump is about to hold a news conference about coronavirus. Listen live on KTAR News 92.3 FM, and then stay… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared [Video]Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday's session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 30:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.