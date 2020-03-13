The impact of the coronavirus on public schools

SHUTDOWN OF MARYLAND PUBLICSCHOOLS━ AS A RESULT SCHOOLADMINISTRATORS HAVE BEEN BUSYWITH CONTINGENCY PLANS.EARLIER TODAY BALTIMORE CITYSCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT SONJASANTELISES URGED PARENTS NOTTO PANIC AMID CLOSURES.

WMARNEWS'S DAVE DETLING SPOKE TOPARENTS AND HAS A LOOK AT ONESCHOOLS REMOTE LEARNING PLANS.33:5━34:04 The corona virushas schools all across thestate of Maryland closed andhere at the Waldorf School ofBaltimore staff have been busydisinfecting and preparing forthe possibilty of of long termclosure.

WITH THE SOUNDS OFSPRAY BOTTLES THERE WASLITTLE LAUGHTER.

4:35Laughter.

We're rolling withthe punches.

I love them somuch but I think we'll getthrough it all.

FIRST YEARTEACHER ANGELIE GUILBAUD SPENTHER FRIDAY AHEAD OF SPRINGBREAK WITHOUT HER STUDENTS.SHE AND FELLOW STAFF MEMBERSAT THE WALDORF SCHOOL OFBALTIMORE WERE ON THEOFFENSIVE LINE AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS.

4:4━4:54 We'redeep cleaning, sanitizing andalso lesson planning,preparing for what it's goingto look like after springbreak.

DOWN THE HALL SHARONBARKHOUSER WAS BUSY PACKING UPLEARNING SUPPORT MATERIALS.THE BROWN PAPER BAGS ARESTUFFED WITH STUDENT'SPERSONAL ITEMS━ SHOULD THEYHAVE TO LEARN FROM HOME.19:0━19:20 They'll have theirexact crayons they use, theircolored pencils.

I'll be doingdiffernet exercises with themwith bean backs, the same onesthey do in class.

So I thinkit'll just continue givingthem that rhythm, somethingthey're used to so it doesn'treally disrupt their life somuch.

29:40 It's extremlyimportant that we are preparedfor an extended closurebecause we don't want kids tofall out of their rhythm orfall behind in the essentiallearning that needs to taplace.

10:05:4━10:05:57Always the concern iscontinuty of learning.Learning gaps we know that alarge number of our familiesare susceptible to long periodof time away from school."Okay.." WMAR NEWS 2 NEWS SAWTHAT SAME CONCERN FOREDUCATION AT MIDTOWN ACADEMYAS LUCY HERNANDEZ PICKED UPHER CHILDREN'S LEARNINGPACKETS.

SHE SAID THEPRINCIPAL WAS READY TO MEETWITH PARENTS UPON PICKUP.48:4━48:53 She had buckets ofdifferent grades, reallyorganized and she just alreadyhad their names on it.

Shejust pulled it out and it wasthat easy.

36:34 And the hopeis that students will be ableto return to their schoolsafter spring break.Administrators are remindingparents this an evolvingsituation and they are keepingparents up to date.

