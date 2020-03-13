Global  

What's it like to get tested for coronavirus?

What's it like to get tested for coronavirus?

What's it like to get tested for coronavirus?

When the doctor becomes the patient - Dr Nick Spanos describes what happened when he was tested.

"I Am Dreading My Next Shift": An NYC E.R. Doctor Speaks Out About The Escalating Coronavirus Crisis

I Am Dreading My Next Shift: An NYC E.R. Doctor Speaks Out About The Escalating Coronavirus Crisis"As of last week, there were people coming in who might have COVID and were not getting tested." [...
Gothamist

Kuwait- Five more deaths in Netherlands from Coronavirus

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 13 (KUNA) -- Five more patients have died from...
MENAFN.com



Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus [Video]How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

