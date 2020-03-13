Global  

Music program event cancelations

Music program event cancelations
Music program event cancelations
Music program event cancelations

To school closings.

Co-vid-19 precautions are also impacting local music programs, like at northview high school.

The "indiana state school music association" ..

"indiana percussion association" and ..

"winter guard international" al announced cancelations for upcoming events.

Student groups have been preparing for contests.

Northview's band director says the students are handling the news well, given the situation.

The kids are rightfull so very sad to see their season come to an end the way they have.

They've worked very hard.

Some of them have been doing band or guard for percussion for six or seven years.

So it's an end of a chapter for




