Washington schools to close

News 10's bureau chief gary brian continues our team coverage with "education plans" in washington, indiana.

Gar} "students getting out of school for the day wont be back inside these doors for another three weeks.

That comes after the washington community school corporation has announced changes to the schedule this afternoon."

Washington community schools will be closed from march 16th through april 3rd.

Next week...march 16th through the 20th students will be using e-learning days.

The following week of march 23rd was already planned for spring break.

Students will now have two weeks off completely for spring break.

The week of the 30th will use the waiver offered by the governor.

Today i spoke with washington school superintendent dan roach.

He says they have been preparing for this possibility all week.

"it has all evolved very quickly within the last five days itself.

To the point that we met collectively by phone this morning and with the board of health.

And the climate throughout the state and the nation is such that this point everyone is simply trying to be proactive."

"the superintendent tells me that they plan to stay on top of things and keep in contact with the health department.

In washington, gary brian news