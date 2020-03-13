Global  

Arizona Wal-Mart virtually empty as panic buying over coronavirus intensifies

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
The panic buying over fear of the coronavirus pandemic has left this Wal-Mart in Tucson, Arizona virtually empty on Friday (March 13).

